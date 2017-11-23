Seahawks’ Shaquill Griffin unlikely to play against 49ers due to concussion

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin is unlikely to play this week against the San Francisco 49ers due to a concussion sustained Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Griffin was injured on the second defensive snap of the game when he collided with Falcons running back Tevin Coleman.

“He is having to work his way through this protocol thing and he is still feeling it a little bit. It is going to be hard for him to make it back,” head coach Pete Carroll said.

Griffin has started six games this season for Seattle after being selected in the third-round of the draft in May. He’s recorded 35 tackles with 10 passes defended.

If Griffin is out, Byron Maxwell will likely jump back into a starting role in his second week back in Seattle. Maxwell ultimately played 59 of 62 snaps in his first outing back with the Seahawks against the Falcons.

“It’s what he came here for and it’s what we needed of him and he did an awesome week of preparing,” defensive coordinator Kris Richard said. “He had an awesome job of just having himself ready to go. When his name was called, he rolled.”

Maxwell, Jeremy Lane, Justin Coleman and Neiko Thorpe would have to carry the load against the 49ers with Griffin potentially out and Richard Sherman on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.