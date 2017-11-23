Second annual Thanksgiving edition of PFT Live starts at 6:00 a.m. ET

Getty Images

For the second straight year, the Vikings face the Lions on Thanksgiving. And, for the second straight year, PFT Live is coming at you live on Thanksgiving.

It’s a #nodaysoff edition of the show. Which sounded like a much better idea when I volunteered to do it than it does right now.

For the second straight year, Paul Allen of KFAN joins the Thanksgiving edition of the show. For the second straight year, Stats is home in his bed, dreaming of eating so much food later today that he ends up cracking 130 pounds.

If, unlike Stats, you’re awake and around, check us out on NBC Sports Radio. Click the links to the show on this page, go to NBCSportsRadio.com, or dial up channel 205 on SiriusXM.