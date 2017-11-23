Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills S Micah Hyde is earning notice for his strong play this season.

The Dolphins are no strangers to LB drama this season.

The Patriots make a bunch of trades, they don’t always work out.

Jets RB Matt Forte wasn’t practicing yesterday.

The Ravens are fortunate they didn’t have to prepare for that other Texans QB.

A look back at the origins of the Bengals name.

Browns S Jabrill Peppers is dealing with an ankle injury.

Steelers RT Chris Hubbard is no stranger to stepping into the starting lineup.

The Texans facilitated a family reunion by claiming RB Andre Ellington off waivers.

The Colts actually have some positives to look to this season.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey, for a chance, has no trash talk for WR Larry Fitzgerald.

The Titans are getting good production from their rookie class.

Broncos RB Devontae Booker could get more carries as the season goes on.

The Chiefs are getting healthier.

At least the Chargers will look good today.

The Raiders can’t allow anyone to feel comfortable.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith is a man of few words.

The Giants OL has been working on the big dinner thing for a while.

The Eagles think K Jake Elliott will be able to play this week.

Washington RB Samaje Perine is the next man up, or the last man standing.

Bears S Deiondre' Hall has been designated for return from IR.

The Lions are going to try multiple options on returns today.

The Packers are in ride-or-die mode with QB Brett Hundley.

Vikings LB Emmanuel Lamur realized his blessings after meeting Cuban relatives.

The Falcons are thankful for the big guys in the middle of their defense.

Panthers QB Cam Newton explains posting his mugshot photos online.

Saints TE Coby Fleener is making plays at the right times.

Buccaneers DT Gerlad McCoy says the team hasn’t turned the corner yet.

The Cardinals aren’t hopeful their injured stars will make it back.

Rams WR Sammy Watkins is going to get that bigger role, by necessity.

The 49ers are fired up about the potential of S Adrian Colbert.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson being the team’s leading rusher is part of the problem.