Tom Brady practices on a limited basis

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady popped up on the injury report Wednesday after missing practice with an Achilles injury. Amid reports he’ll play on Sunday despite the injury, Brady returned to practice on Thursday.

He practiced on a limited basis, which is better than not practicing at all. But when it comes to the Achilles tendon, it’s better that it not be in any way impaired. As Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman learned two weeks ago tonight, playing with an Achilles tendon injury can result in a season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

Also returning to practice on Thursday was Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who missed Wednesday’s session due to an illness. Tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder, hamstring) didn’t practice on Thursday after practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday.

The Patriots host the Dolphins on Sunday, the first time New England will face either Miami or Buffalo this year.