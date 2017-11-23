Travis Benjamin, Mike Williams expected to be in Chargers lineup

AP

The Chargers have a pair of wide receivers listed as questionable on the injury report for Thursday afternoon’s game in Dallas, but it looks like Philip Rivers will have both of them available once the game gets underway.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams will both be in the lineup as the Chargers try to improve their record to 5-6. Benjamin is listed with an abdomen injury while Williams is on the report with a knee issue.

The Chargers also have their starting offensive tackles on the report. Left tackle Russell Okung has a knee injury and right tackle Joe Barksdale has missed the last couple of games with a foot injury. If they join the wideouts in the lineup, the Chargers will be at full strength offensively.

Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension means the Cowboys won’t be at full strength on that side of the ball, but they do hope to get left tackle Tyron Smith back in action.