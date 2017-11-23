Trent Williams, D.J. Fluker among several starting linemen inactive for Giants-Redskins

Getty Images

The Washington Redskins and New York Giants will each be without multiple starting offensive linemen Thanksgiving night.

Washington declared left tackle Trent Williams (knee) and center Chase Roullier (hand) inactive. Those two are out in addition to guard Shawn Lauvao, who was placed on injured reserve this week due to a stinger.

For the Giants, D.J. Fluker and Jordan Pugh were each ruled out as well. Both players were declared out on Wednesday as Fluker is battling a toe injury and Pugh is out with a back injury.

Chad Wheeler will start for Pugh at right tackle with Jon Halapio getting the start at right guard in place of Fluker.

Additionally for Washington, safety Montae Nicholson, linebacker Martrell Spaight, defensive linemen Caraun Reid and Terrell McClain (toe), and tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) were declared inactive.

The Giants scratched quarterback Davis Webb, wide receiver Sterling Shepard (migraines), cornerback Eli Apple and linebackers B.J. Goodson (ankle) and Calvin Munson.