Tyron Smith, Anthony Hitchens, Dan Bailey will play

The Cowboys get two of their Pro Bowl players back in action Thursday as left tackle Tyron Smith and kicker Dan Bailey will play. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens also is active.

Smith missed the past two games with a groin injury, and the Cowboys allowed 12 sacks. Bailey hasn’t kicked since injuring his groin during the Cowboys’ victory over San Francisco on Oct. 22.

Hitchens injured his groin in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, but he will return to start in Sean Lee‘s spot at weakside linebacker. Lee was injured on his eighth play against Atlanta on Nov. 12 and has not practiced or played since.

The Cowboys’ other inactives besides Lee are kicker Mike Nugent, running back Darren McFadden, cornerback Bene Benwikere, linebacker Justin March-Lillard, defensive tackle Daniel Ross and tight end Blake Jarwin.

The Chargers will have Travis Benjamin (abdomen) and Mike Williams (knee) as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning.

The Chargers’ inactives are quarterback Cardale Jones, wide receiver Geremy Davis, tight end Sean Culkin, running back Branden Oliver, linebacker James Onwualu, tackle Michael Ola and defensive end Jerry Attaochu.

Left tackle Russell Okung (knee) and right tackle Joe Barksdale (foot) are active, making the Chargers at full strength offensively.