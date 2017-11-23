Vikings hang on to beat the Lions, for their seventh straight win

Getty Images

For all the talk about quarterback Case Keenum — and there should be plenty — the Vikings won this one they way they anticipated.

In the end, it was the defense making plays when needed, as they hung on for a 30-23 win over the Lions.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to seal the game, after the Vikings let the Lions hang around far too long.

They led 27-10 after the first possession of the second half, but Stafford kept them in the game, despite getting his right ankle rolled and re-taped and stayed in the game late. But there was no comeback Thursday, with Rhodes making the play to allow them to kill enough time.

The win was the seventh straight for the Vikings (9-2), keeping them on pace for a top-two seed in the NFC playoffs. The NFC North is a foregone conclusion, as they’re three up on the Lions (6-5) with five to play.

Keenum was 21-of-30 for 282 yards and two touchdowns, and no one will be asking about his hold on the starting job (for a week anyway). Wide receiver Adam Thielen had eight catches for 89 yards, pushing him over 1,000 yards for the season.