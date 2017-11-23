Vikings hang on to beat the Lions, for their seventh straight win

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 23, 2017, 4:06 PM EST
Getty Images

For all the talk about quarterback Case Keenum — and there should be plenty — the Vikings won this one they way they anticipated.

In the end, it was the defense making plays when needed, as they hung on for a 30-23 win over the Lions.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to seal the game, after the Vikings let the Lions hang around far too long.

They led 27-10 after the first possession of the second half, but Stafford kept them in the game, despite getting his right ankle rolled and re-taped and stayed in the game late. But there was no comeback Thursday, with Rhodes making the play to allow them to kill enough time.

The win was the seventh straight for the Vikings (9-2), keeping them on pace for a top-two seed in the NFC playoffs. The NFC North is a foregone conclusion, as they’re three up on the Lions (6-5) with five to play.

Keenum was 21-of-30 for 282 yards and two touchdowns, and no one will be asking about his hold on the starting job (for a week anyway). Wide receiver Adam Thielen had eight catches for 89 yards, pushing him over 1,000 yards for the season.

20 responses to “Vikings hang on to beat the Lions, for their seventh straight win

  7. The blocked FG at the end nearly gave me a heart attack. Many questionable penalties but in the end the better team won. Detroit is never easy to play at Thanksgiving.

  9. spartanlegend says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Yeah. Ok. Apparently all these geniuses with their Nostradamus like ability to see the future have already forgotten who won last time we played. The Vikings scare absolutely no one

    Vikings 30, Lions 23

    Scared yet, Spartan?

  10. The league needs to address the incompetent officiating, and I’m not just talking about today’s game.

  16. usdcoyotesfan says:
    November 23, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    The Vikings didn’t beat the Lions, the Lions beat themselves.
    ———————
    Thanksgiving Dbag troll.

  17. minnesotablizzard says:
    November 23, 2017 at 4:08 pm
    Super Bowl, homeboy
    ———————-
    It’s tough, but I’m sure the Vikings can find 53 Super Bowl tickets if they look hard enough.

  18. Helen Keller and Stevie Wonder must have been the back judge and line judge on the Diggs mugging. Pathetic. Glad the Vikes were able to overcome the game and refs.

  19. Then again this might be good for the Packers. We now have a chance to catch the Lions in the WC race this week.

  20. theyearofthecat1 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 1:29 pm
    I hear they are calling out to all available medics in the Detroit area on Thanksgiving Day to be in attendance at Ford Field, to handle all of the choking Vikings!
    ROAR ON!!!!!! #DetroitStrong
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    detroitsportsfan11 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 1:24 pm
    The Lions are going to win by at least three scores on Thursday. We destroyed the Bears by three points and the Vikings are going to lose by at least three scores! Get ready for the decline Vikings and please put Teddy in so we can win by six scores!!!

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    How is that working for u all? How does crow taste? Like crap? Vikings beat the Kitty Kats and the officials. That is a good team.

