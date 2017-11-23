Vikings stay hot on offense, take early lead on Lions

AP

Teddy Bridgewater might never get his old job back.

The Vikings continued to roll offensively with quarterback Case Keenum at the helm, driving right down the field for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead. Only Kai Forbath‘s blocked extra point marred their start.

The 14-play, 75-yard drive was a testament to steadiness, pecking away at the Lions gradually. Keenum hit Kyle Rudolph for the touchdown, and the end zone seemed like the only thing that could stop the methodical drive.

Keenum’s 7-of-8 for 55 yards already, and showing the kind of poise that’s enabled him to keep the starting gig even after Bridgewater has returned to health.