Vikings up 20-10 at halftime, but Lions show a pulse

The Lions are their own worst enemies at times, but the Vikings aren’t far behind on that list.

Minnesota is off to a 20-10 lead at halftime over the Lions, who spent most of the first half burning the turkey but put together a sharp touchdown drive just before the break.

Matthew Stafford overcame a sluggish start to post a 75-yard touchdown drive in 27 seconds, hitting Marvin Jones for the score after a 41-yard strike to Kenny Golladay.

Prior to that, however, the Lions were a mess, from dropped touchdown passes to a fumble early to three three-and-outs.

Their defense hasn’t been much better, allowing Case Keenum to run for a touchdown, and to throw for 189 yards and two touchdowns so far.

The Lions only had 10 men on the field on Minnesota’s first touchdown, and committed a delay of game penalty prior to the third touchdown when Tahir Whitehead tried laying on top of Jarius Wright with the clock running.

The only thing saving this from being a total disaster for the Lions is their special teams play, as they’ve already blocked a field goal and an extra point.

But Stafford has given them some hope, on a day when the Vikings are eating.