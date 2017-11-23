Zack Martin in concussion protocol, will not return

Getty Images

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin will not return. He entered concussion protocol after a hit late in the first half.

Joe Looney replaced Martin on the final series of the first half.

Martin, center Travis Frederick and left tackle Tyron Smith made the All-Pro team last season. Only Frederick has made it through the season without an injury.

Smith returned Thursday after missing the previous two games with a groin injury. He also has dealt with a back injury.

Smith was called for a holding penalty, negating a 34-yard touchdown run by Dak Prescott in the third quarter.