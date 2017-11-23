Ziggy Ansah expected to play for Lions

Getty Images

The Lions have played without defensive end Ziggy Ansah in the last two games, but it looks like he’ll be at the table on Thanksgiving.

Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports that Ansah is expected to be in the lineup against the Vikings in the first of the NFL’s three Thanksgiving contests. Ansah was listed as questionable due to the back injury he sustained in Week Nine.

Ansah was listed as a limited participant in practice, which was a good sign for his chances of getting back into action. He has four sacks in eight games this season, although three of them came in Week Two against the Giants so he hasn’t fully bounced back from an underwhelming 2016 season.

That’s been a drag on the Lions pass rush in general and the team claimed Dwight Freeney off of waivers on Wednesday with the intent of addressing that issue down the stretch.