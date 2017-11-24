49ers cut Ray-Ray Armstrong to activate Tank Carradine

Getty Images

The 49ers have cut linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The team will use the roster spot to active Tank Carradine from injured reserve.

Carradine has practiced the past two weeks after returning from a high-ankle sprain that cost him seven games.

Armstrong joined the 49ers during the 2015 season and played in 17 games the past three seasons, including 10 this season. He had 54 tackles, a sack, two pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble this year.

He signed a two-year contract extension last December.

Armstrong also has spent time with the Rams and Raiders in his five-year career.