Broncos cut a guy for being late, get in fights in practice

Getty Images

The Broncos did their best on Thanksgiving to prove they’re not soft.

Perhaps someday it will carry over into a game.

According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, an eventful day for the 3-7 Broncos included cutting a draft pick for being late to a team meeting, and having a practice which included a number of fights between players.

The Broncos released cornerback Lorenzo Doss, a 2015 fifth-rounder who has a reputation for being late. He had played in three games this year and was inactive for the other seven, and Broncos coach Vance Joseph was succinct when asked about his release.

“We’re just trying to get better as a football team, simply put,” he said.

Moss marks the third player released in the last nine days, a time span which coincides with their six-game losing streak, firing the offensive coordinator, benching another quarterback, and being referred to as “soft” by executive John Elway.

So their practice reflected a team trying to disprove that notion, as cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and rookie wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie were involved in one of the two fights.

“It’s not a good mood at all,” Harris said of the team as a whole. “We lost seven straight, it’s not a good mood at all.”

While his math is off, the theme is correct, and the frustration is beginning to show.