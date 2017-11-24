Carson Wentz fined $9,115 for low block

Getty Images

The NFL fined Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz $9,115 for a low block in Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys.

During a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, Wentz threw a pass to tight end Zach Ertz, who was ruled to have fumbled before crossing the goal line. (It appeared Ertz didn’t complete the catch, but since he didn’t score, the play wasn’t reviewed.) Cowboys linebacker Justin Durant picked up the loose ball and began running the other way.

Wentz took out Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence below the knees during Durant’s attempted return.

Officials penalized the Eagles 15 yards on the kickoff.