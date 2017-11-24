Chargers rule out ACL injury for Mike Williams

Getty Images

The Chargers got confirmation of what they expected and hoped: Wide receiver Mike Williams did not tear his ACL.

Coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Friday that an MRI ruled that out. The Chargers will continue to evaluate him.

Williams has played in six games, making nine catches for 84 yards.

Williams was limited in practice this week with a knee injury before being carted off early in Thursday’s victory over the Cowboys.

The Chargers also will continue to monitor kicker Nick Novak, who had to leave Thursday’s game with lower back and hip pain. He was scheduled to have an MRI on Friday as well, and Lynn said the team might have to bring in kickers for a workout as insurance.

Los Angeles, though, does have extra days to heal. The Chargers don’t play again until Dec. 3.