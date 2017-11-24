Dak Prescott: We need to find a way out of this funk

Getty Images

The Cowboys lost their third straight game on Thursday afternoon and they have scored a total of 22 points in those three games, so it’s no surprise that the offense was a major topic of conversation in the locker room.

A common theme emerged when Cowboys players addressed their struggles. Running back Alfred Morris and center Travis Frederick each said they didn’t know what’s wrong while tight end Jason Witten said he wishes “it was as simple as one answer.”

Some would suggest that it is pretty simple. The three games have been played without running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has been at the center of the team’s offensive success in the last two years and is going to miss three more games with a suspension. Defenses are playing the Cowboys differently and asking quarterback Dak Prescott to beat them, something that hasn’t happened as he’s thrown five interceptions the last two weeks while trying for receivers who aren’t getting open.

Prescott rejects that simple notion, however.

“The last thing I am doing is pointing a finger and saying we need this guy or we need that to happen,” Prescott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We just have to figure out what is going on and get out of this funk.”

One can understand why the Cowboys would prefer to find a fix to their offensive problems that doesn’t include a player who won’t be back for several weeks, but it’s hard not to connect the dots from Elliott’s absence to a drop in scoring of 20 points a game during the losing streak.