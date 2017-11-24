Darius Slay wants more energy from Lions out of the gate

Getty Images

After Thursday’s loss to the Vikings, Lions coach Jim Caldwell said that he knows some will be counting his 6-5 team out of the playoff hunt but said that “the sky is not falling for us.”

One of his players might find that message to be the wrong one. Cornerback Darius Slay believes more urgency is needed from a team that has been getting off to slow starts too often. They were able to overcome those starts against the Browns and Bears, but spotting the Vikings a 17-point lead didn’t work out that well.

Slay called himself “an all-the-way turned-up guy” and said the team needs more of the same from others on the roster.

“I don’t know, man,” Slay said, via the Detroit Free-Press. “I ain’t everybody. Everybody different. Everybody wired different. So I don’t know how to change that. They’ve got to have in in their heart and their desire. Like, I love this game. … Everybody’s doing it for their family mostly. So you’re going out here to slack off for your family, man? You’re a prime example of your family. I don’t want my son or nobody see me out there half-assing.”

Caldwell agreed that the team “dug a little bit too much of a hole” on Thursday and, despite his objections, they may be in too deep of one to climb into a playoff berth.