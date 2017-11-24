Dean Lowry fined $18,231 for hit on Joe Flacco

Getty Images

Dean Lowry thought it was a “cheese ball” call, but the NFL didn’t.

The league fined the Packers defensive end $18,231 for roughing the passer Sunday in the loss to the Ravens, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Lowry argued after the game that his hand hit Joe Flacco‘s helmet as he tried to swipe at the football, but the NFL doesn’t factor in intent.

The 15-yard penalty, which was tacked onto a 21-yard catch-and-run by running back Alex Collins, set up the Ravens at the Green Bay 24. But the penalty didn’t cost the Packers points as Ha Ha Clinton-Dix intercepted Flacco.