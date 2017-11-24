Devonta Freeman remains in concussion protocol, won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman remains in concussion protocol and will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers, coach Dan Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Freeman returned to practice on a limited basis this week, but an independent neurologist has yet to clear Freeman for full football activities. He was injured in the first quarter of the Falcons’ victory over the Cowboys on November 12.

Freeman also was in concussion protocol for two weeks in August.

Running backs Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward replaced Freeman last week, and the Falcons rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Freeman is the team’s leading rusher with 515 yards and five touchdowns on 116 carries.

The Falcons expect the return of linebacker Duke Riley this week. He missed the past four games after undergoing knee surgery.

Riley, a third-round pick, started five of the first six games and made 19 tackles.