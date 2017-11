Getty Images

The NFL fined Seahawks safety Earl Thomas $24,309 for unnecessary roughness in Monday night’s loss to the Falcons.

Atlanta’s Levine Toilolo caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan in the third quarter. At the end of the play, Thomas hit Toilolo in the helmet with his shoulder.

Officials threw a flag on Thomas, with the Falcons getting an additional 15 yards on the kickoff.

Thomas made six tackles in the game.