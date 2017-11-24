Eli Manning feeling worn out after latest loss

Getty Images

After the Giants beat the Chiefs in Week 11, players said that quarterback Eli Manning gave a “fiery speech” that got the team going before the game.

Manning isn’t known for such speeches and Thursday night’s performance in a 20-10 loss to the Redskins suggests that he may not have taken his soapbox with him to Washington for the holiday. Manning had a miserable game, going 13-of-27 and crossing the 100-yard mark for the night on the team’s next-to-last offensive play.

That 27-yard completion to Tavarres King was the team’s biggest gain of the night and Manning followed it with an interception that effectively ended the game. Manning was asked after the loss, which dropped the Giants to 2-9, if he was feeling worn out following another rough night.

“Yeah, yeah, it definitely does,” Manning said, via the New York Post. “It’s no fun losing, it’s no fun not scoring enough points offensively, so yeah, it can wear you out. It’ll test you, but just gotta keep going to the drawing board and find ways to play better and move the ball and score some points.”

The Giants only managed 12 points in that win over the Chiefs, so there’s a limit to how much Manning’s motivational speeches can accomplish given the cast of characters on hand. That will likely make trips to the drawing board fruitless ones until the Giants hit the reset button at the end of the year.