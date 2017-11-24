Everson Griffen tried to get back to Minnesota for birth of son

Getty Images

The third son of Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen wasn’t due to arrive until December 16. But a routine visit to the doctor on Wednesday revealed that it was time for the baby to be born.

Griffen, calling from the hospital on Friday morning, explained during a visit to PFT Live that he tried to get back to Minnesota for the birth of the baby, and then to get back to Detroit for the game.

And so he witnessed the birth of his boy via FaceTime from Ford Field, and then he displayed after his first of two sacks a message on a T-shirt asking for help in naming the child.

There’s still no name for the baby, but his dad keeps making a name for himself, tying a career high in sacks (12.0) with five games to play. Griffen explained that he spent time in the offseason doing some soul searching and focusing on getting more out of his pass-rushing skills. And he is.

