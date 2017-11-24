Everson Griffen watched birth of son via FaceTime before game

Getty Images

Getting a pair of sacks and beating the Lions wasn’t nearly the most exciting part of Everson Griffen‘s day.

The Vikings defensive end watched his wife give birth to their third son via FaceTime before yesterday’s game, and then asked the crowd for input on naming him.

“I’ve got three boys now — oh my goodness!” Griffen said, via Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Wife is healthy. My baby’s healthy.

“I’m happy to have the new addition. We’re all excited.”

Griffin traveled with the team to Detroit Wednesday, and was going through pregame that his wife had gone into labor back in Minnesota. So he was able to be there via videoconference for the birth of a baby brother for Greyson and Ellis.

And after they dispatched the Lions, his teammates were offering up suggestions, after Griffen celebrated his first sack by lifting his jersey to show his undershirt which read: “I just had a baby boy, what should we name him?”

Running back Latavius Murray suggested Latavius.

“Absolutely not,” Griffen replied.

A reporter mentioned Case, in honor of quarterback Case Keenum.

“Absolutely not,” Griffen said again.

“Definitely not Mike,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “Congrats to him. He wasn’t expecting to have a baby this morning, and for him to have to be here and do the things, . . . he’s a team guy all the way.”

Griffen said his wife likes Sebastian, and she may get the deciding vote on this one.