Friday morning one-liners

A call for the Bills to throw deep more often.

The Dolphins didn’t realize many gains from their 2017 offseason.

The Patriots secondary has come together after a slow start.

Losing CB Morris Claiborne to a foot injury put a lot of pressure on the rest of the Jets defensive backs.

Thursday’s practice report was an estimated one for the Ravens.

The Bengals haven’t been too sharp on special teams.

Forcing more turnovers would make life easier for the Browns.

Steelers LB Ryan Shazier is on a run of good health.

The Texans want QB Tom Savage to focus on ball security.

What’s left to care about in the Colts season?

DT Malik Jackson remains confident about the Jaguars’ outlook for the postseason.

Titans players and coaches with ties to Atlanta reminisced about the Georgia Dome.

TE Austin Traylor is settling in with the Broncos after bouncing around the league.

Chiefs WR Albert Wilson is getting healthier.

Chargers P Drew Kaser had some fun with his unsuccessful attempt to kick a ball into a net during Thursday’s win.

The Raiders would like their receivers to stop dropping passes.

Thursday was an ugly day for the Cowboys, but TE Jason Witten did set a record.

CB Ross Cockrell was one of several Giants to have a bad game on Thanksgiving.

In-game adjustments have gone well for Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

WR Jamison Crowder came up big for the Redskins.

The Bears haven’t won much, but they’ve found other things to like about QB Mitch Trubisky.

Lions CB Darius Slay disagrees with the offside call on his blocked field goal at the end of Thursday’s loss.

Packers T Bryan Bulaga is working on another comeback from injury.

WR Adam Thielen joined the list of Vikings receivers with 1,000 yards in a season.

An appreciation of Falcons WR Julio Jones‘ body control.

Will Panthers TE Greg Olsen be back on the field this weekend?

The Saints are banged up at cornerback.

Buccaneers DE Will Gholston feels back up to speed.

Playing for a wide range of coaches running different schemes has made Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert a quick learner.

Cutting down on turnovers has helped Rams QB Jared Goff take a step forward this year.

49ers LB Reuben Foster will face Russell Wilson for the first time this weekend.

The Seahawks have done well against rookie quarterbacks in recent years.