Jacoby Brissett receives clearance to play

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett suffered a concussion 12 days ago, against the Steelers. After a bye in Week 11, Brissett wasn’t immediately cleared to play. His removal from the final Week 12 injury report implies that he has received clearance to play.

Earlier on Friday, coach Chuck Pagano said that Brissett was due to be evaluated by an independent neurologist later in the day.

Brissett’s concussion was diagnosed after the game against the Steelers, even after he’d been cleared to return. The concussion symptoms, per the team, didn’t emerge until after the game.

Brissett took all first-team reps in practice this week, in advance of a Week 12 visit from the Titans.