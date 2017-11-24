Jake Elliott cleared to kick on Sunday

Getty Images

The Eagles will have their regular kicker in the lineup when they go for their 10th win of the season against the Bears on Sunday.

Jake Elliott left last Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys with a concussion, leaving linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to handle kickoffs after the Eagles would score touchdowns and go for two rather than try extra points. They won’t be forced to do either this weekend.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that Elliott was cleared to exit the concussion protocol and return to the lineup. That will leave Grugier-Hill to his regular duties, but it may not mean a return to kicking extra points after most touchdowns.

The Eagles were 3-of-4 going for two last Sunday and Pederson said this week that he’s considered going for two more often in the weeks to come even if Elliott is on hand.