Jalen Ramsey hurt hand Friday, says he’s not playing Sunday

The Jaguars may be short a cornerback when they square off with the Cardinals and former Jaguars first-round pick Blaine Gabbert on Sunday.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports that Jaguars standout Jalen Ramsey hurt his hand during Friday’s practice and will be listed as questionable for the game. DiRocco adds that Ramsey had a more negative appraisal of his chances of playing as he said “no” when asked if he’d be able to go against Arizona.

The Cardinals may not be particularly well equipped to take advantage of his absence, but it would obviously be a big blow to the defense that has paced the Jaguars on their way to the top of the AFC South through the first 10 games of the season if Ramsey is accurate in his appraisal of the injury.

Aaron Colvin would likely see a bump in playing time alongside A.J. Bouye if Ramsey is out. Lafayette Pitts, Tyler Patmon and Jalen Myrick round out the cornerback group, but have played sparingly on defense this season.