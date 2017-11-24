Janoris Jenkins, Terrance Smith fined for infractions in Chiefs-Giants game

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins returned from a one-game suspension to take his place in the starting lineup against the Chiefs in last Sunday’s 12-9 Giants win and he came up with a big play on the way to victory.

Jenkins intercepted a pass intended for Demarcus Robinson and returned it to the Kansas City 23-yard-line in the fourth quarter. Jenkins celebrated the play by throwing the football into the stands and there are multiple reports Friday that Jenkins has been fined $6,076 for that move by the league.

Jenkins returned an interception for a touchdown on Thursday night, but the Giants still lost 20-10 in Washington.

PFT has also confirmed that Chiefs linebacker Terrance Smith has been fined $24,309 for an illegal blind side block on Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie during a punt return.