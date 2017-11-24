Janoris Jenkins, Terrance Smith fined for infractions in Chiefs-Giants game

Posted by Josh Alper on November 24, 2017, 4:48 PM EST
Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins returned from a one-game suspension to take his place in the starting lineup against the Chiefs in last Sunday’s 12-9 Giants win and he came up with a big play on the way to victory.

Jenkins intercepted a pass intended for Demarcus Robinson and returned it to the Kansas City 23-yard-line in the fourth quarter. Jenkins celebrated the play by throwing the football into the stands and there are multiple reports Friday that Jenkins has been fined $6,076 for that move by the league.

Jenkins returned an interception for a touchdown on Thursday night, but the Giants still lost 20-10 in Washington.

PFT has also confirmed that Chiefs linebacker Terrance Smith has been fined $24,309 for an illegal blind side block on Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie during a punt return.

1 responses to “Janoris Jenkins, Terrance Smith fined for infractions in Chiefs-Giants game

  1. A special teams’ player gets fined and it’s like 10% of his salary.

    Suh gets fined and it’s gas money for his Rolls.

    Why on earth can’t they prorate these fines based on salary? Maybe a cap as per the salary. It’s beyond unfair but the bottom churners of the NFL can’t complain.

    Time to be fair but oh yeah, CBA and ‘givebacks’. How about common sense.

    It’s like a petty thief getting 20 years for murder and vice versa.

