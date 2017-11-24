Jarvis Landry not backing off preseason talk of sweeping Patriots

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry said this offseason that he expected his team to beat the Patriots twice this season and he isn’t backing off of that with the first meeting between the teams on tap of Sunday.

Landry said he wasn’t surprised that his comments grabbed so much notice or that there were questions about them on Thursday while making it clear he feels the same way he did in April.

“Honestly, it’s a pride thing and also, it’s something for us, a mindset,” Landry said, via the Miami Herald. “I spoke about it. They’re a team that I have great respect for always. I know guys over there, Tom. It’s nothing against them. It’s just something that, as a competitor, you want to win. Just like every game, I approach it the same, and that’s the mindset.”

Bookmakers aren’t showing much support for Landry and the Dolphins as the Patriots are favored by more than two touchdowns on Sunday. Landry went the “any given Sunday” route in response to those questions and a Miami win in New England Sunday would qualify for that label given the recent trajectories for the two teams.