Jason Garrett: No drastic changes coming to offense

Getty Images

Dak Prescott called it a “funk.” Other words perhaps better describe the Cowboys’ offense the past three games. How about “worst ever?”

The Cowboys have scored fewer than 10 points in three consecutive games, a feat never before seen in team history.

But coach Jason Garrett said Friday the Cowboys will not make drastic changes as they seek answers. Among the things that will remain the same: Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan as play-caller.

“Certainly we’re always looking at ourselves and things that we can do better, but our convictions as a coaching staff, or as a football team, really won’t change,” Garrett said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“You’re looking for different ways to implement things. You self-scout. You do a lot of different things week by week to give your team the best chance possible. But the core convictions about how you win ball games? They remain intact.”

The Cowboys’ 28.3 points average per game heading into the November 12 game against the Falcons ranked fourth in the NFL. Since then, they have scored two touchdowns, including one on a 21-yard drive following a turnover. The Falcons, Eagles and Chargers outscored the Cowboys 92-22.

The Cowboys’ offensive funk has coincided with star running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s absence. He has served half of his six-game suspension and won’t return until December 24 against the Seahawks.