Jay Cutler out, Matt Moore will start for Dolphins vs. Patriots

If the Dolphins are going to pull a huge upset at New England, they’re going to do it with Jay Cutler under center.

The Dolphins confirmed today that Cutler will miss Sunday’s game, and Matt Moore will start against the Patriots.

Cutler has been in the concussion protocol this week and hasn’t been cleared yet. So the Dolphins are going with Moore, who ended up last year as the starter when Ryan Tannehill was injured.

The Dolphins are 16-point underdogs and will have to shock the world and beat the Patriots if they’re going to have any hope at the playoffs.