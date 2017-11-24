Jay Gruden: It’s always pretty when you win

AP

The NFL closed out its slate of Thanksgiving games in Washington on Thursday night with a contest that was the football equivalent of picking at overcooked turkey and under-seasoned potatoes while your most bilious relative dominates the conversation.

In the end, the Redskins overcame six sacks, issues getting plays off on time and an interception return for a touchdown to beat the offensively inept Giants 20-10 in a game that featured 16 punts and 24 first downs between the two teams. After the game, it was the score and little else that mattered to Redskins coach Jay Gruden.

“It’s always really pretty when you win,” Gruden said, via the Washington Post. “It doesn’t matter statistically or what happened.”

Gruden know that it is difficult to win consistently with performances like Thursday’s, so his message to his team will likely feature some suggestions about areas in need of improvement. It will also likely include notice that they are 5-6 and that a win over a reeling Cowboys team next Thursday will keep them breathing in the playoff chase with four games left on the schedule.

That won’t make memories of Thursday night’s game any more attractive, but it makes it a lot easier to turn your attention to the next trip to the table.