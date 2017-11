Getty Images

The NFL fined Raiders receiver Johnny Holton $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Holton gave Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones an open-hand smack on the helmet after a Derek Carr incompletion to Holton in the fourth quarter. Holton slapped Jones in front of side judge Allen Baynes, who immediately threw his flag.

The Raiders overcame the 15-yard penalty with their only touchdown in the 33-8 loss.

Holton had no catches on two targets.