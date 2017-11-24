Kelvin Benjamin listed as questionable

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn’t practice at all for the Bills this week, but they aren’t ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs yet.

Benjamin was given a questionable designation on the team’s final injury report of the week due to the knee injury he suffered early in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. That was Benjamin’s second game with the team as he did not play in a Thursday night game in Week Two that kicked off a couple of days after he was acquired in a trade with the Panthers.

Jordan Matthews and Deonte Thompson are also listed as questionable along with tight end Charles Clay, so Tyrod Taylor‘s return to the starting lineup could take place with a skeleton crew of receiving targets. All three have practiced this week, however, so chances would seem to be good that someone will be trying to reel in Taylor’s throws.

Left tackle Cordy Glenn, running back Mike Tolbert and guard John Miller are out for Buffalo.