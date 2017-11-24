Kenny Clark accepts Ryan Jensen’s explanation about what happened on play he was injured

Getty Images

Ravens center Ryan Jensen texted Kenny Clark to explain he wasn’t trying to injure the Packers defensive tackle during Sunday’s game. Clark injured his ankle on a play that drew criticism from Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Clinton-Dix said Jensen was “dragging [Clark] into the ground while his legs were tucked under him.”

Jensen explained to Clark that wasn’t the case. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jensen was trying to hold up Clark as the Packers lineman was bending backward.

The league did not fine Jensen.

“[Clark] texted me back and goes, ‘I respect you reaching out to me, and I’ll be good. I know you weren’t trying to hurt me,'” Jensen said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Still, Clinton-Dix called Jensen “trash.”

“It is what it is,” Jensen said. “Guys are having each others’ backs. It doesn’t bother me all that much.”

The Packers list Clark as doubtful to play Sunday after the rookie missed practice all week.