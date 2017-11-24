Kiko Alonso fined $18,231 for hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick

Getty Images

The NFL fined Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso $18,231 for unnecessary roughness.

The play was similar to the hit Alonso had on Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco earlier this season. The NFL fined Alonso $9,115 for the hit that knocked Flacco out of the game with a concussion.

Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was scrambling to his right, and, as Alonso came flying in, Fitzpatrick slid and threw an incompletion as Alonso hit him.

Officials flagged Alonso for unnecessary roughness.

The NFL fined Bucs safety T.J. Ward $9,115 for taunting.