Getty Images

The NFL fined Bears right guard Kyle Long $9,115 for unnecessary roughness.

Long pushed Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson in the back, knocking him to the ground, after rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky ran for 15 yards.

Officials penalized the Bears 15 yards. Trubisky fumbled on the next play, with D.J. Hayden returning it for a Lions touchdown.

Long also drew a penalty for an ineligible player downfield on a screen pass.