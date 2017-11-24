Larry Fitzgerald fined $24,309 for illegal block

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald recently signed a new deal that will keep him under contract through the 2018 season.

There’s been no word on the financial terms of the deal, but it will presumably give Fitzgerald ample money to afford the fine he received from the league this week.

PFT has confirmed with the league that Fitzgerald has been fined $24,309 for an illegal crackback block during a fruitless run by Adrian Peterson in the first quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

Fitzgerald had nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in the game and moved past Tony Gonzalez into fifth place on the league’s list of career receiving yards. Another year would bump him even higher up the list, but Fitzgerald didn’t delve into his plans for 2018 when asked about the extension after the game.