Marcus Gilbert fined $9,115 for facemask

Marcus Gilbert hasn’t had a good week. On Monday, the NFL suspended the Steelers right tackle for four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

That cost Gilbert $1 million salary.

Now, comes word that the NFL has fined him $9,115 for a facemask penalty against the Titans, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Gilbert yanked the facemask of Derrick Morgan, dragging him to the ground, as Morgan closed in on Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter. The Steelers, who were at the Tennessee 8 before the penalty, settled for a field goal.