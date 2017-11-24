Mike Williams getting MRI on injured knee

AP

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams left Thursday’s win with a knee injury and it may be a while before he’s back in the lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams is going to have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury on Friday. Per Rapaoport, the team has “real concerns” about the severity and expect him to miss time but do not believe Williams tore his ACL.

Depending on how much time and how things play out for the Chargers in the AFC playoff race, that could mean we’ve seen the last of Williams for his rookie season. If so, it would be an early end to a rookie year that got off to a late start after Williams recovered from a back injury.

Williams has played in six games and has nine catches for 84 yards in those appearances. That’s not what the Chargers were hoping to get from their first-round pick, but he’ll get a chance to show better health and production in 2018 regardless of how long he’s out with his current injury.