NFC playoff picture: Vikings have all but wrapped up the NFC North

Getty Images

The Vikings’ Thanksgiving win over the Lions was a big one in the NFC playoff picture.

If the Lions had won, they would have been within a game of the division lead, and they would have owned the tiebreaker over the Vikings. But the Minnesota win gives the Vikings a three-game lead and pretty much ends the race.

Washington’s win and Dallas’s loss also had an impact on the playoff race. Here’s how it all looks after Thanksgiving:

LEADERS

1. Eagles (9-1): The class of the conference.

2. Vikings (9-2): Minnesota has a shot at home-field advantage in the playoffs, in a year when the Super Bowl will be played on their home field.

3. Saints (8-2): Surging ahead in the NFC South with an eight-game winning streak.

4. Rams (7-3): The loss to the Vikings may end up costing the Rams a bye week.

5. Panthers (7-3): The Panthers have a game lead over the rest of the wild card field.

6. Falcons (6-4): Atlanta owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over both the other 6-4 teams, the Lions and Seahawks.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Seahawks (6-4): Injuries are taking a toll on Seattle’s playoff hopes.

8. Lions (6-5): Hard to see Detroit making it now.

9. Packers (5-5): Without Aaron Rodgers it’s hard to imagine they make a playoff run.

10. Cowboys (5-6): Three straight losses without Ezekiel Elliott.

11. Washington (5-6): Still behind Dallas based on the Cowboys’ head-to-head win.

12. Cardinals (4-6): Just playing out the string, with Blaine Gabbert under center.

13. Buccaneers (4-6): Maybe the NFC’s most disappointing team.

14. Bears (3-7): Chicago has no hope.

15. Giants (2-9): The Giants are going nowhere.

16. 49ers (1-9): Still have a chance of passing the Browns for the first pick in the draft.