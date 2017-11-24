NFL fines Tahir Whitehead for stepping on Charles Leno

Getty Images

Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead insisted he didn’t purposely step on Bears offensive lineman Charles Leno on Sunday, but the NFL apparently didn’t buy his explanation.

The league fined Whitehead $9,115 for stepping on Leno.

Although Whitehead wasn’t flagged at the time, there was much discussion of the play afterward as the video circulated online. Some called it as dirty as similar moves made by former Lions Ndamukong Suh and Dominic Raiola, both of whom were suspended for stepping on opponents. Others said Whitehead just stumbled as he was clearing a pile.

Whitehead said he approached Leno to tell him the step was not intentional.