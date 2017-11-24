Panthers activating Greg Olsen for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Tight end Greg Olsen was in the broadcast booth last Sunday, but he’ll be on the field this Sunday.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Friday that the team will activate Olsen from injured reserve ahead of their Week 12 game against the Jets. Olsen returned to practice on Monday after missing the last eight games with a broken foot.

Rivera said the plan is to work Olsen back into the lineup “judiciously” this week. Ed Dickson gives them a capable option at the position, although one imagines Olsen could wind up seeing more time than expected if he looks comfortable in the early going.

Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel will be placed on injured reserve to make room for Olsen on the 53-man roster. Samuel, who had 15 catches for 155 yards in nine games, injured his ankle in Week Nine.