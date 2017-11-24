Pete Carroll: Clarity coming soon for Avril, Chancellor

Getty Images

Cornerstone Seahawks defenders Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor (pictured) have been lost in recent weeks to neck injuries. And while not much has been disclosed about their situations to date, more information is coming soon.

“There will be some clarity,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. “Yes. We are just respecting their process and what is right for them and so we just continue to kind of just report where they are right now and leave it at that. There will be some things happening before too long. I know that is not what you want to hear and you want to know more, but that is just kind of the way we are handling it to help them.”

Avril’s neck injury has been characterized as potentially career ending; Chancellor’s has been reported as season ending.