Philip Rivers: “Don’t try to run me off yet”

Getty Images

As he approaches his 36th birthday, on a team with mixed results that have matched his own at times this year, Philip Rivers heard people talking.

But the Chargers quarterback gave some evidence Thursday that he indeed has a little something left in the tank.

“I’d argue with some who’ve said I haven’t played as well the last couple of years,” Rivers said, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “In some ways, I haven’t. In some ways I have. That might add to it too.

“This was a little bit of ‘Not so fast. . . . Hold on. Don’t try to run me off yet.’ ”

Rivers was brilliant in beating the Cowboys, a 27-of-33 passing day which included 434 passing yards and three touchdowns, a near-perfect 149.1 passer rating. They’d have beaten Dallas by a margin much larger than 28-6 if they’d have had a kicker, but not having a full complement of parts around him has been as much of Rivers’ legacy as throwing sidearm.

That’s why this one was admitted “special” for Rivers, as he got to show a captive holiday audience that he can still get it done.

“I think it’s moments and games like this, where I go, ‘This is what I dreamed of as a kid,’ ” he said. “You’re going to play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving at 35 years old. What in the world? Does it get any better?’ I think a little of that lets you just go, ‘Ahhhhhh.’ ”

The Chargers are still just 5-6, and have faint hopes for the postseason. But if Rivers can keep playing this way, those chances increase.