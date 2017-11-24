Report: Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints won’t have their top two cornerbacks Sunday against the Rams. Both Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley will miss the game with injuries, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Lattimore (ankle) and Crawley (abdomen) missed practice all week.

Lattimore injured his ankle last week against Washington, while it is unknown when Crawley was injured.

The Saints added cornerbacks Sterling Moore and Dexter McDougle earlier this week, a sign they had concerns about the availability of their top two corners. P.J. Williams likely starts at one of the spots.

Crawley’s 482 snaps — 76.4 percent of the team’s defensive snaps — are the most of any of the Saints’ cornerbacks. Lattimore has played 477 snaps.