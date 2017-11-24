Ron Rivera warns Panthers not to look past the Jets

Getty Images

NFL coaches rarely admit that there’s a risk of looking past a weaker opponent, because merely mentioning the possibility provides that opponent with bulletin-board material. But Panthers coach Ron Rivera acknowledged it as his team prepares for the Jets.

The Panthers are a week away from an NFC South showdown with the Saints, and Rivera said today that “trap games” are a real thing, via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer.

Rivera talked to the Panthers about not looking ahead to the Saints, and instead keeping all of their focus on beating the Jets on Sunday.

The Jets are a better-than-expected 4-6 this season, and they may have already benefited from some opponents looking past them. At this point in the season, every team should know that the Jets are at least dangerous enough that you can’t afford to look past them.