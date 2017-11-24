Ryan Mallett fined $12,154 for verbal abuse of officials

Getty Images

Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett didn’t play Sunday, but he still managed to get his pay docked this week. The NFL fined him $12,154 for repeated verbal abuse of officials, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Officials penalized Mallett for unsportsmanlike conduct after he yelled from the sideline. Referee Jeff Triplette didn’t announce who specifically the penalty was on, but coach John Harbaugh later told reporters it was Mallett.

The 15-yard penalty upset Harbaugh, who did not hear Mallett’s altercation with officials.

“If he said what the officials said he said, sure [he deserved it],” Harbaugh said earlier this week, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He will be disciplined here in house, I promise you. As much as I love Ryan Mallett, I’m not cool with that.”

Mallett’s penalty came a couple of plays after officials picked up a flag for a low hit on quarterback Joe Flacco.