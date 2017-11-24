Steelers rule out JuJu Smith-Schuster for Sunday night

Getty Images

The last time the Steelers were on Sunday Night Football, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a big night with seven catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in a 20-15 Pittsburgh win over the Lions.

The Steelers are going to be back on NBC against an NFC North squad this Sunday, but Smith-Schuster won’t have an encore against the Packers. Smith-Schuster has been ruled out for the game because of the hamstring injury he’s been dealing with all year.

Smith-Schuster’s absence will open up the door to more playing time for Martavis Bryant, who did not play against the Lions in Week Eight because he was serving a one-game suspension for violating team rules. He’s returned to catch five passes for 72 yards in two games since being reinstated.

Smith-Schuster had nine catches for 144 yards in those outings.